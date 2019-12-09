Headlines

Chhattisgarh: Forest department reuses waste plastic bottles to grow saplings, creates new jobs

3000 flower pots have been created with the use of old plastic bottles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 07:57 AM IST

In a great initiative, the Chhattisgarh forest department has come up with an innovative idea of using waste plastic bottles for growing saplings. As reported by ANI, the initiative was started after the state imposed a ban on the use of plastic.

The waste plastic bottles are being recycled to plant and grow saplings at Ramanujganj nursery with help from women workers who are getting employment through this eco-friendly measure.

The movement is being promoted by the district forest officer Pranay Mishra who says that the eco-friendly method of preserving and growing plant saplings is also becoming a source of revenue for women of the region.

"We have prepared about 3000 such flower pots with the use of old plastic bottles. We plan to sell these plants to generate revenue for women employed in this work", Mishra said to ANI.

One of the women working at the nursery, Amarlata Minj said, "We collect the bottles from cities and bring it here. The bottles are then cut and a sapling is planted by filing it with fertile soil. Other parts of the bottle are also used."

The women who are working as part of this initiative are paid on a daily basis.

