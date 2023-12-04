Chhattisgarh Elections: Meet Ishwar Sahu, man who lost his son in mob lynching, dethroned 7-time Congress MLA

In the race for the Saja legislative assembly seat, Ishwar Sahu, a father who had lost his son in a mob lynching, beat seven-time Congress candidate Ravindra Choubey.

On Sunday, December 3, the results of the recently held Chhattisgarh assembly election were tallied. Even though early trends pointed toward the Congress, the BJP ultimately won 54 of the 90 seats. The incumbent Congress was hoping to hold onto power with Bhupesh Baghel in his role as chief minister. But when the BJP announced a victory in 54 seats, the saffron party solidified its position in Chhattisgarh.

One of the party's candidates, Ishwar Sahu from the Saja constituency, claimed victory.

Who is Ishwar Sahu?

In the race for the Saja legislative assembly seat, Ishwar Sahu, a father who had lost his son in a mob lynching, beat seven-time Congress candidate Ravindra Choubey. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress Government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was overthrown by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the Saja legislative assembly seat, the BJP fielded Eshwar Sahu to challenge Congress MLA Ravindra Choubey, a seven-time winner. Choubey lost to Sahu by a total of 5196 votes. Following the death of his son in a mob lynching, Eshwar Sahu was granted a ticket by the BJP. According to the BJP, a Muslim mob killed his son, and the Congress did nothing to stop them.

Using his official social media account, Amit Malviya, the national convener of the BJP's IT cell, stated, "He is Eshwar Sahu, a labour, now a BJP MLA in Chattisgarh. We fielded him, after his son was killed by a Muslim mob, and the Congress chose to side with the murderers. Today, he defeated Ravindra Choubey, a 7 time Congress MLA! He won’t get his son back but some closure perhaps…"

Ishwar Sahu, the BJP candidate, defeated Congressman Ravindra Choubey by a margin of more than 5,000 votes. Out of the total votes cast, 1,071,89 went to Ishwar Sahu and 96,593 went to Ravindra Choubey.