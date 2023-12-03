Headlines

India

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Ambikapur Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress’ TS Singh Deo leads by 650 votes

The 71-year-old Maharaja is influential in most of the 14 assembly constituencies in the Surguja region, from where the Congress had won all the seats in the 2018 assembly polls.

Latest News

DNA Web Teamm

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

In the battle for the high-stake Ambikapur seat in north Chhattisgarh, senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo, the present Maharaja of the Surguja royal family Deputy CM TS Singh Deo leads by 650 votes.

The 71-year-old Maharaja is influential in most of the 14 assembly constituencies in the Surguja region, from where the Congress had won all the seats in the 2018 assembly polls. 

The three-time legislator is seeking reelection from his stronghold seat for the fourth consecutive time, while the BJP has nominated Rajesh Agrawal, who was once close to the Congress leader.

Rajesh Agrawal, the former Lakhanpur Nagar Panchayat president, influences the rural voters of Ambikapur and is fighting his maiden electoral battle fielded against the Maharaja who was once his mentor in the party. The BJP candidate is focusing on lack of development in Ambikapur over the last five years.

 
