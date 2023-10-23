Headlines

Watch: India’s fielding coach unique way of announcing best fielder winner through spidey cam

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 4 injured

‘Cheated of life savings, trust broken’: Actress Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years, reveals reason

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ launched in India: Price, features and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 4 injured

‘Cheated of life savings, trust broken’: Actress Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years, reveals reason

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ launched in India: Price, features and more

Most popular Koffee With Karan episodes

Bollywood actors with most Filmfare 

From Suriya to Vijay, biggest superstars in Lokesh Cinematic Universe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artistes in India; can Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif return to Bollywood now?

HomeIndia

India

‘Cheated of life savings, trust broken’: Actress Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years, reveals reason

Actress turned politician Gautami Tadimalla announced her resignation from BJP after 25 years of being a member, citing “lack of trust and support” from the party.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Gautami Tadimalla on Monday resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing a lack of support from the party and its leaders.

"Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings," she wrote in her resignation letter.

"A journey of 25 yrs comes to a conclusion today. My resignation letter," she said in a post on X.

"It is with a very heavy heart and deep disillusionment that I have taken the decision to resign my membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I had joined the Party 25 years ago to contribute my efforts towards Nation building. Even through all the challenges I have faced in my life, I have honoured that commitment. Yet today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life earnings," Tadimalla's letter read.

"I have been working since I was 17 years old, and my career has spanned 37 years across cinema, television, radio and digital media. I have worked my entire life so that I can be financially secure at this age as well as provide for my daughter's future. I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents," she stated.

"Mr. Alagappan had approached me around 20 years ago seeing my vulnerability and isolation, as I was not only an orphan who had just lost both my parents, but also a single mother with an infant child. He insinuated himself and his family into my life under the guise of a caring elder person. It was in this situation around 20 years ago that I entrusted him with the sale and documents of several of my lands, and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same; all while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family," she said.

"In order to recover my hard earned money, properties and documents, I have followed the laws, rules and processes of our country just as every Indian citizen must, with full respect and faith that I will receive justice. I have filed a series of complaints with complete trust in my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system, but I find that the process has been inexplicably dragging on," she stated in the letter.

"During the 2021 TN Assembly Elections, I had been entrusted with the development of the Rajapalayam constituency for the BJP and assured the seat to contest, as well. I dedicated myself to the people of Rajapalayam and the strengthening of the BJP at the grassroots level. However, this assurance to contest was rescinded at the last minute. Regardless, I maintained my commitment to the Party. However even after 25 years of steadfast loyalty to the Party, it is shattering to realise that there is a complete lack of support and moreover that several senior members of the BJP have been enabling Mr. Alagappan in dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after the FIRS have been filed. However, I still have hope that my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system will prevail and give me the justice that I seek," she said.

"I write this letter of resignation today in great pain and sorrow, but with very firm resolve," she stated.

"I am fighting for justice for myself and my child's future as a lone woman and a single parent," she said.

READ | 'Hate speech is fastest way to promotion in Modi's BJP': Asaduddin Owaisi on revocation of MLA Raja Singh's suspension

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match is washed out due to rain?

US President Biden, Israeli PM Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE