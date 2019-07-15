Trending#

Chandrayaan 2 launch called off due to technical snag, revised date to be announced later: ISRO

ISRO said that it is not possible to make the launch within the launch window. Next launch schedule will be announced later.


Chandrayaan 2 (Photo: ISRO)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 03:32 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2.0 launch: The launch of India's second historic moon mission has been put on hold for now. Chandrayaan 2 was scheduled to be launched at 2:51 am on July 15 (today). 
 
In a statement issued by ISRO it said, "A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later."
 
Following this, ISRO said that it is not possible to make the launch within the launch window. Next launch schedule will be announced later.
 

The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover was scheduled for 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

However, the countdown was held back with 56.24 minutes to go for the launch.

Monday's mission was to follow the successful maiden Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008. The rocket (Chandrayaan-1) which made more than 3,400 orbits around the moon, was operational for 312 days till August 29,2009.

The Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1 was scheduled to take 54 days to accomplish the task of landing on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases.

After a full dress rehearsal last week, the countdown for the mission commenced at 6.51 am on Sunday and scientists underwent various stages of propellant filling to power the rocket ahead of the launch.

(With inputs from PTI)

