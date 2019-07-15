Chandrayaan 2 launch called off due to technical snag, revised date to be announced later: ISRO

Chandrayaan 2.0 launch: The launch of The launch of India's second historic moon mission has been put on hold for now. Chandrayaan 2 was scheduled to be launched at 2:51 am on July 15 (today).

In a statement issued by ISRO it said, "A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later."

Following this, ISRO said that it is not possible to make the launch within the launch window. Next launch schedule will be announced later.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019