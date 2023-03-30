Chandigarh-Manali in 6 hours via upcoming Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Manali four lane road, check launch date

Chandigarh-Manali highway: This project is over 90 percent finished. (File)

In a good news for those who want to visit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kullu and Manali, the distance between Chandigarh and these cities will be reduced by over 40 kilometers after a new road is opened for traffic. With this forelane road, the travel time will be reduced to just six hours. This new project will boost tourism in the mountainous state.

The name of this project is Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Manali four lane. Normally, the distance between Chandigarh and Manali takes 8 hours to cover. With this new road, it will be curtailed to six hours.

According to reports, this highway may be finished by May 15 this year. Most probably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project. The distance between Kiratpur and Nerchowk is 114 km. This new road will be 77 km. This means a distance of 37 km will be saved. This project is over 90 percent finished.

Five tunnels have been made for the project. It is further constructed till Mandi. This project has 22 main and 14 small bridges.