Centre’s BIG decision for international passengers amid Covid surge in China, know complete guidelines here

Centre is getting ahead of the impending Covid surge with new guidelines

The explosive surge of Covid cases in China has raised an alarm regarding a potential health concern for a lot of nations, including neighbouring country India. The Indian government has now issued an important advisory regarding the China covid surge in the last few days.

The Union Health Ministry conducted an important review meeting on Wednesday due to the rising Covid cases across several countries including China, the United States, South Korea and Brazil. The meeting, chaired by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has several major announcements.

After the meeting, the Health Ministry officials issued a piece of important advice regarding the growing Covid cases, indicating the return of the usage of face masks. The ministry advised all citizens to use face masks when they are in public and crowded spaces, especially at airports and railway stations.

In the midst of the new Covid wave scare, the Health Ministry also said that random testing will be done for international passengers, mostly among those who are travelling from places with high numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

During the meeting, attended by experts and senior officials, the minister was briefed on the global COVID-19 situation and the domestic scenario, including the preparedness of all stakeholders. The Centre also said that currently, there are 10 Covid variants in our country.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued a notification to all the states, urging them to ramp up their genome sequencing for all the positive Covid cases to identify any new strains of the infection which might cause a health emergency in the country.

Noting that only 27-28 per cent of India's eligible population have taken the precautionary dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

Paul urged people not to panic and said there was no change in the guidelines for international air travel so far.

Meanwhile, India has reported 131 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, with Centre reiterating that there is no reason for panic for now.

(With PTI inputs)

