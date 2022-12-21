'Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress responds after Health Minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi on Covid concerns (file photo)

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra because of its success, Congress has said the BJP was taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan and asked if Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had sent letters to their organisers too.

The poser from Congress leader Pawan Khera came after the Minister on Tuesday wrote to former party president Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.

Amid a Covid surge in China, India is also gearing up to tackle the deadly virus. In this regard, the Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance in the country.

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan CM, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers.

The yatra has entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march.

Congress had started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.