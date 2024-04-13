Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

17 Indians on board Israeli-linked vessel seized by Iran, India says, 'we are in touch with...'

Ajay Devgn's worst film was a remake, India's biggest flop, had 3 other superstars, court fined makers Rs 10 lakh for...

CBI books Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond donor, in Rs 315 crore corruption case

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, check IMD prediction till April 15

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee creates history, becomes third player to smash six sixes in an over

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ajay Devgn's worst film was a remake, India's biggest flop, had 3 other superstars, court fined makers Rs 10 lakh for...

CBI books Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond donor, in Rs 315 crore corruption case

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee creates history, becomes third player to smash six sixes in an over

Summer millets and their amazing health benefits

8 superfoods for muscle gain

Healthy and refreshing alternatives to soft drinks and coffee in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Ajay Devgn's worst film was a remake, India's biggest flop, had 3 other superstars, court fined makers Rs 10 lakh for...

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

HomeIndia

India

CBI books Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond donor, in Rs 315 crore corruption case

The investigation into MEIL's activities intensified after it was discovered that the company became a major donor in the electoral bonds scheme.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 07:50 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) and eight officials from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant over alleged corruption in a Rs 315 crore project for NISP. 

MEIL, headquartered in Hyderabad and led by Pamireddy Pichi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, has come under scrutiny for its involvement in the electoral bonds scheme. Recent data revealed that MEIL was the second-largest purchaser of electoral bonds, buying bonds worth Rs 966 crore.

According to reports, the CBI initiated action following a complaint alleging bribery involving eight NISP/NMDC officials and two officials from MECOn Ltd. These officials are accused of receiving bribes related to payments by NMDC to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd.

The investigation into MEIL's activities intensified after it was discovered that the company became a major donor in the electoral bonds scheme. 

Of the total Rs 966 crore worth of electoral bonds purchased by MEIL, Rs 584 crore were directed towards the BJP, reported Hindustan Times. Other beneficiaries included BRS, DNK, and several political parties.

The corruption charges against Megha Engineering stem from a Rs 315 crore project for the integrated steel plant in Jagdalpur. The FIR, made public on Saturday, disclosed that a preliminary enquiry was registered on August 10, 2023. Based on the findings, a recommendation to file a regular case was made on March 18 and executed on March 31.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Envision a game aimed at...': PM Modi interacts with India's top gamers, plays VR game as 'NaMo OP', watch

X, formerly Twitter, down for several users in India; know details here

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

Meet man, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IPS job after 8 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement