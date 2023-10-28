Headlines

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won't be available on OTT till next year because…

Cash-for-query case: LS panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension to be entertained

Not Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt or Khanzaadi, but this contestant reportedly evicted from Bigg Boss 17

This 12th pass Indian claimed he was hired by NASA for Rs 1.85 crore annual salary, police later found…

India

Cash-for-query case: LS panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension to be entertained

In its response, the LS Lok Sabha Ethics Committee extended the date of appearance by three days, asking her to depose before it on November 2.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Saturday asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 instead of October 31 in the cash-for-query case but asserted no further extension would be granted.

Moitra had on Friday wrote to the Ethics Committee, which is probing the allegations against her, expressing her inability to appear before it on October 31, saying she will be available only after November 5.

In its response, the LS Lok Sabha Ethics Committee extended the date of appearance by three days, asking her to depose before it on November 2.

The committee, however, said it would not entertain any request for further extension.

The panel is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On Thursday, Dubey, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Moitra has said she should be given "a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai".

