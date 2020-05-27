Headlines

Candidates who cannot return to school may appear for CBSE board exam in their home district: HRD Minister

There are many students who were residing in hostels and other accommodations away from home returned to their families after a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2020, 05:50 PM IST

Students who have returned home due to the closure of schools during the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus may appear for the pending CBSE board exams in the district they are currently residing, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank said on Wednesday. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education had declared the datesheet of Class 10 and 12 examinations on May 18. However, it came to light that there are many students who were residing in hostels and other accommodations away from home returned to their families after a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25. 

Addressing this issue, Nishank took to Twitter and posted a video message, saying that such students need to inform their schools and an arrangement can be made for examination in their home district. 

"Due to COVID-19 crisis, thousands of students went back to their home states. Considering this, CBSE has decided that such students can sit for the exam in their home district," he said in the tweet.

Watch full statement of the HRD Minister here:

As per the CBSE datesheet for remaining papers, the examination will start on July 1 and will end on July 15. Apart from the datesheet, the board has shared the guidelines for students who will appear for the exam. 

While class 12 papers that could not be conducted due to the lockdown will be held, examination for class 10 will be held only for the papers which were disrupted dut to the riots in North East Delhi in February.

