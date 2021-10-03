Burj Khalifa lit up with Mahatma Gandhi’s image as tribute to mark his birth anniversary: Watch

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Bapu's birth anniversary on October 2 is being celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence.

On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Dubai pays tributes to him by illuminating the iconic Burj Khalifa with his image. To mark October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, the skyscraper was lit with colorful LED display that honoured Gandhiji’s journey.

The Twitter handle of Dubai's iconic skyscraper read, "Be the change you wish to see in the world” - Mahatma Gandhi. "Burj Khalife celebrates Gandhi by honouring the father of a nation who's been an inspiration to many generations", the tweet read.

"Be the change you wish to see in the world” - Mahatma Gandhi. #BurjKhalifa celebrates #Gandhi by honouring the father of a nation who's been an inspiration to many generations. pic.twitter.com/Cx1bcGet3D — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to 'usher in a new era of peace and tolerance' on the 'International Day of Non-Violence' and urged countries to pay heed to Gandhiji's message of peace.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He adopted a non-violent resistance and had been at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule leading to India's independence in 1947. Gandhiji was fondly called Bapu

Mahatma Gandhi's unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahinsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.