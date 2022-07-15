Bundelkhand Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km-long e-way tomorrow, know its salient features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate tomorrow the Bundelkhand Expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah.
With the foundation stone of UP’s fourth expressway laid in February 2020, the ambitious project has been completed eight months ahead of schedule.
The construction work has been completed within 28 months, with the support of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
Built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore, the expressway currently has four lanes, which can be expanded to six lanes later. It will pass through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. It will terminate at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand.
Here are some of the salient features of the 296-km-long expressway:
According to officials, the total cost of the project is pegged at about Rs 15,000 crore. However, the Yogi Adityanath government has saved about Rs 1,132 crore by opting for e-tendering.