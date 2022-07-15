Search icon
Bundelkhand Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km-long e-way tomorrow, know its salient features

Built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore, the 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway currently has four lanes, which can be expanded to six lanes later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate tomorrow the Bundelkhand Expressway, which will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah. 

With the foundation stone of UP’s fourth expressway laid in February 2020, the ambitious project has been completed eight months ahead of schedule. 

The construction work has been completed within 28 months, with the support of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore, the expressway currently has four lanes, which can be expanded to six lanes later. It will pass through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. It will terminate at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand. 

Here are some of the salient features of the 296-km-long expressway: 

  • Districts covered: Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur and Chitrakoot 
  • Expressway includes 18 big bridges, including 4 rail bridges, and 286 small bridges. 
  • It also has six toll plazas, nine flyovers and 224 underpasses
  • Seven lakh trees to be planted along the expressway
  • Provision for rainwater harvesting placed every 500 metres   
  • Expressway to link region to Delhi through Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. The travel time between  Delhi and Chitrakoot is expected to come down to just six hours from the earlier 9-10 hours.

According to officials, the total cost of the project is pegged at about Rs 15,000 crore. However, the Yogi Adityanath government has saved about Rs 1,132 crore by opting for e-tendering.

