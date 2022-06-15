Bulletproof cars, elaborate convoy, 54 policemen: How Lawrence Bishnoi was transferred to Punjab for murder probe

File photo

In the midst of the investigation surrounding Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was transferred to Punjab for questioning by the state police. His transfer saw an elaborate and high-security arrangement, due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case on Wednesday, after his transfer from Punjab to Delhi on Tuesday. He is being brought in for questioning by the Punjab Police in the singer’s murder case.

What was notable about Bishnoi’s transfer to Punjab from Delhi was the high security and the elaborate convoy which assisted him. According to sources, the jailed gangster was transferred in high-security conditions, including two bulletproof cars, 12 vehicles, and 54 state policemen for security.

Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat regarding his transfer, which prompted the authorities to increase his security cover by a significant amount.

#WATCH | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being taken by Punjab police to Mansa district, Punjab



Bishnoi will be presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case today. pic.twitter.com/s9uByMtRQk — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

The lawyer had said that there is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand was granted. Bishnoi’s lawyer submitted that they were not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation.

"We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case if needed, but in Delhi only," he added, as per ANI reports.

During the investigation conducted by the Delhi police, the authorities had said that Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. This came just days after the singer was shot dead, and gangster Goldy Brar, a notable member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

(With ANI inputs)

