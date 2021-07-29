BSP plays Brahmin card as UP Polls approach, says community being ignored

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is constantly trying to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, has once again started struggling to cross the electoral road with the help of Brahmins. BSP's National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has said that the Brahmins are being neglected in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, he said that BSP will form a government of absolute majority in UP.

On the slogan "Tilak, Taraju aur Talwat, inko maaro joote chaar" Mishra said that BSP has never given such a slogan. He said that people in opposition are raising such slogan and defaming the party. The Brahmin society will file a case against him.

Satish Chandra Mishra accused the SP and the BJP and said that just atrocities are being committed on Brahmins under the rule of these two parties. He said that now the SP is remembering Lord Parashuram.

Also read With eye on 2022 elections, PM Modi gifts multiple development projects to Gujarat

On the question of alliance, Mishra said that the BSP will not form an alliance with anyone in the UP elections. He said that BSP is not anybody's B team, BSP is A team.

He further added that the BSP will fight for the release of Khushi Dubey, an accused in the Bikru case, saying that this daughter is being tortured. It may be noted that Khushi is the wife of Amar, nephew of the infamous gangster Vikas Dubey. He said that there is no question of giving election ticket from Vikas Dubey's family, and BSP will not give ticket.

On the question of Mayawati's nephew Akash's political activism and decision-making in BSP, he said that Akash is politically active. He has been made the National Coordinator of the BSP. Akash is working on youth support. When asked about contesting elections, he said that it is not decided yet, but Akash is very active.