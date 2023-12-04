BREAKING: Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana, two pilots dead

Two IAF pilots were killed in action when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed in Telangana on Monday morning.

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in action when their aircraft crashed at 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy, Dindigul in Telangana on Monday, according to Indian Air Force officials. Pilatus trainer. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet who were flying in a Pilatus trainer aircraft.

#WATCH | A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. Both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported: Indian Air Force officials https://t.co/EbRlfdILfg pic.twitter.com/Eu65ldloo6 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

The Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident during a routine training sortie on Monday morning from AFA, Hyderabad. Both pilots onboard sustained fatal injuries, IAF officials were quoted as saying. There has been no damage to any civil life or property reported from the accident.