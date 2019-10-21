Box explodes at Hubli railway station in Karnataka, two injured
At least people have been injured after a box exploded a railway station in Karnataka's Hubballi (Hubli).
Representational image
Written By
Edited By
Shashwat Bhandari
Source
DNA webdesk
At least people have been injured after a box exploded a railway station in Karnataka's Hubballi (Hubli).
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are at the spot and monitoring the situation.
Hubli: A box exploded at Hubli Railway Station, today. One person injured, and has been admitted to hospital. Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DtjykGbhJm— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
(More details awaited...)