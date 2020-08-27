Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking declaration of PM CARES fund

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a declaration of funds received by th Prime Minister`s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES).

The Prime Minister`s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was created in March 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The fund is aimed at strengthening the fight against COVID-19, provide quality treatment and encourage research to combat coronavirus.

The bench dismissed the PIL, stating that all reliefs sought in the petition are refused.

India`s coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated.With 1,73,195 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases and 23,089 patients succumbed to the disease in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,24,998 samples were tested on Wednesday and over 3.85 crore samples have been tested so far.