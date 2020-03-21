BJP's Dushyant Singh attends Parliament after sharing space with Kanika Kapoor, his colleagues in self-isolation

Several Members of Parliament have gone into self-quarantine after BJP MP Dushyant Singh who attended a party last week with singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Friday that she and her son Dushyant were self-isolating themselves after it was confirmed that the singer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Raje said she, along with her son, had attended a party in Lucknow where Kanika Kapoor was also present.

After coming back from Lucknow, Dushyant Singh, the MP from Jhalawar-Baran in Rajasthan, not only attended the parliament but also appeared at a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. He also attended a Parliamentary panel meeting on transport, tourism and culture attended by around 20 MPs and several bureaucrats from railways, aviation and tourism ministries on Wednesday.

Several members, including TMC's Derek O'Brien, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and BJP MP Varun Gandhi have said that they have gone into self-isolation. O'Brien party colleague Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Sanjay Singh's party colleague in Rajya Sabha ND Gupta are also in isolation.

"This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," O''Brien tweeted after the news of Singh going into self-isolation broke.

O'Brien had sat beside the BJP MP during the panel meeting for over two hours.

Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel said she has also gone into self-isolation.

"I was present at an event yesterday and Dushyant Singh was also present at the event. As a precaution, I am going for self-isolation. I will follow the necessary guidelines by the government," tweeted Anupriya Patel.

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh and Congress leader Deepinder Hooda who were present at the party attended by Kapoor have also quarantined themselves.

However, the minister's test report has come back negative as well as of those who came in contact with him.

Dushyant Singh had also attended an industrialist and former MP's birthday party after returning from Lucknow. He also attended the BJP parliamentary party meeting on March 17, reports said.

Kanika Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. She has been booked for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant as she allegedly endangered others by attending events when she was advised self-quarantine after her return from the United Kingdom.