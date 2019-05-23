BJP's Arjun Singh to be present during counting after Supreme Court relief

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the West Bengal police till May 28 from arresting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Arjun Singh from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, who was not allowed to be present during the counting of votes on Thursday, owing to 11 criminal cases registered against him by the state police in the past three weeks.

Fearing arrest in one of these cases, Singh approached the Vacation Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah with a request of protection for a week. Taking up his case on an urgent basis, the bench noted the present situation in WB, where courts are on strike, and granted Singh protection from arrest till May 28.

For the state, lawyer Aastha Sharma informed the bench that there are cases registered against Singh pertain to rioting, violence during polls and under the Arms Act. But the bench asked the state to be reasonable. It said, “Since he has contested elections, he has to attend the counting. We will allow him protection for a limited period of five days from today.”

Singh’s lawyer, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, informed the Court that 11 cases were lodged against him in May out of political vendetta, making it impossible for him to secure bail in all cases. The state pointed out that Singh already has several criminal cases against him, mention of which has been made in his election affidavit. But Singh clarified that he has obtained bail in those cases.