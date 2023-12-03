BJP retains power in Madhya Pradesh, wins 132 seats, leading in 32

Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: Probable CM faces as BJP wrests power from Congress

Rishabh Pant to replace MS Dhoni at CSK? Ex-India star's bold claim

'Battle of ideology will continue': Rahul Gandhi after Congress' debacle in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens feel Karan Johar is better host than Salman Khan, say 'bring him every week'

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost; full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: Probable CM faces as BJP wrests power from Congress

Rishabh Pant to replace MS Dhoni at CSK? Ex-India star's bold claim

'Battle of ideology will continue': Rahul Gandhi after Congress' debacle in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Probable CM faces of Rajasthan

5 chicken dishes for weight loss

Google Play’s Best Apps of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens feel Karan Johar is better host than Salman Khan, say 'bring him every week'

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

Kriti Sanon takes legal action against 'fake' reports claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

HomeIndia

India

BJP retains power in Madhya Pradesh, wins 132 seats, leading in 32

Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP on Sunday retained power in Madhya Pradesh, winning 132 seats, and is leading in 32, as per the latest official figures. The majority mark to form a government is 116. The Congress' plans to wrest power from the BJP were shattered as the grand old party has managed to win just 35 seats and is leading in 30 more.

Celebrations broke out at the BJP office in Bhopal, while the Congress office wore a deserted look after it became clear that the saffron party was poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win over its rival. Amid the sound of crackers, jubilant workers were seen dancing to the beating of drums as joyous scenes prevailed at the BJP office. Party leaders and workers were seen hugging one another and distributing sweets.

Many party leaders attributed the electoral success to PM Narendra Modi, who addressed as many as 14 poll rallies in the state. The state Congress office bore a deserted look. MP Congress president Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh were in the office, holding discussions with party functionaries.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost

In Budhni assembly constituency, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP defeated Vikram Sharma of Congress by over 1 lakh votes. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent.

The state electorate voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 constituencies. There were 5.59 lakh eligible voters. In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96. There are 4 independents, while the BSP has two and SP has one member.

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats and the Congress 58. In those polls, the BJP garnered 44.88 per cent votes while the Congress polled 36.38 per cent votes. In 2018, the Congress emerged victorious in 114 seats with 40.89 per cent vote share while the BJP registered win in 109 seats with 41.02 per cent votes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jigarthanda Double X OTT: When and where to watch Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah's action-comedy film

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Rajasthan Assembly Election Vidhyadhar Nagar Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Cong's Sitaram Agarwal

Upgrade your safety with premium quality emergency lights, get up to 50% off

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar says CM KCR has approached Congress candidates in state

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE