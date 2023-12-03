BJP retains power in Madhya Pradesh, wins 132 seats, leading in 32

Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent.

The BJP on Sunday retained power in Madhya Pradesh, winning 132 seats, and is leading in 32, as per the latest official figures. The majority mark to form a government is 116. The Congress' plans to wrest power from the BJP were shattered as the grand old party has managed to win just 35 seats and is leading in 30 more.

Celebrations broke out at the BJP office in Bhopal, while the Congress office wore a deserted look after it became clear that the saffron party was poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win over its rival. Amid the sound of crackers, jubilant workers were seen dancing to the beating of drums as joyous scenes prevailed at the BJP office. Party leaders and workers were seen hugging one another and distributing sweets.

Many party leaders attributed the electoral success to PM Narendra Modi, who addressed as many as 14 poll rallies in the state. The state Congress office bore a deserted look. MP Congress president Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh were in the office, holding discussions with party functionaries.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost

In Budhni assembly constituency, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP defeated Vikram Sharma of Congress by over 1 lakh votes. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent.

The state electorate voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 constituencies. There were 5.59 lakh eligible voters. In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96. There are 4 independents, while the BSP has two and SP has one member.

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats and the Congress 58. In those polls, the BJP garnered 44.88 per cent votes while the Congress polled 36.38 per cent votes. In 2018, the Congress emerged victorious in 114 seats with 40.89 per cent vote share while the BJP registered win in 109 seats with 41.02 per cent votes.