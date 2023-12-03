Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

Elevate your home decor with wall sticker wallpapers on Amazon, get flat 87% off

Keep your laptops safe and secure with durable laptop bags on Amazon

Best deals on mobile holders available on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

Elevate your home decor with wall sticker wallpapers on Amazon, get flat 87% off

Keep your laptops safe and secure with durable laptop bags on Amazon

Google Play’s Best Apps of 2023

11 best games of 2023

8 Indian films that glorify misogyny 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

Kriti Sanon takes legal action against 'fake' reports claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

First Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore outside India, it's not of Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, its budget was...

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
For Madhya Pradesh assembly, the counting of votes is currently under. According to the news trends, BJP is set to win over 160 seats while the Congress has been reduced to 64 seats. 
 
The Bharata Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was leading in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were counted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, for Assembly polls.BJP workers celebrated with firecrackers, dhol, sweets and garlands as the party crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh elections. Sweets were exchanged between the senior party leaders.
 
Here is a full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.
  • Sheopur(1): BABU JANDEL
  • Vijaypur(2): RAMNIWAS RAWAT
  • Jaura(4): PANKAJ UPADHYAY
  • Morena(6): DINESH GURJAR
  • Ambah(8): DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR
  • Ater (9): HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE
  • Gohad (13): Keshav Desai
  • Bhander(21): PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA
  • Datia(22): BHARTI RAJENDRA
  • Karera(23): PRAGILAL JATAV
  • Pohari (24): KAILASH KUSHWAH
  • Bamori(28): RISHI AGRAWAL
  • Raghogarh(31): JAIVARDHAN SINGH
  • Ashok Nagar (32): HARIBABOO RAI
  • Mungaoli(34): RAO YADVENDRA SINGH
  • Bina(35): ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE
  • Prithvipur(45): NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE
  • Khargapur(47): CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR
  • Malhara(53): BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI
  • Panna (60): Bharat Milan Pandey
  • Chitrakoot(61): NEELANSHU
  • Amarpatan(66): Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH
  • Sirmour(68): RAMGARIB VANVASI
  • Semariya(69): ABHAY MISHRA
  • Teonthar(70): RAMA SHANKAR SINGH
  • Churhat(76): AJAY ARJUN SINGH
  • Manpur(90): TILAK RAJ SINGH
  • Jabalpur Purba(97): LAKHAN GHANGHORIA
  • Jabalpur Uttar(98): VINAY SAXENA
  • Shahpura(103): BHOOPENDRA MARAVI (BABLU)
  • Dindori(104): OMKAR SINGH MARKAM
  • Bichhiya (105): NARAYAN SINGH PATTA
  • Niwas(106): CHAINSINGH WARKADE
  • Mandla(107): DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE
  • Lanji (109): HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE
  • Paraswada(110): Madhu Bhau Bhagat
  • Balaghat (111): ANUBHA MUNJARE
  • Barghat(114): ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA
  • Seoni(115): ANAND PANJWANI
  • Keolari(116): RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH
  • Lakhnadon(117): YOGENDRA SINGH BABA
  • Tendukheda (120): SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA''
  • Junnardeo(122): SUNIL UIKEY
  • Amarwara(123): KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH
  • Churai(124): CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH
  • Saunsar(125): VIJAY REVNATH CHORE
  • Chhindwara(126): KAMAL NATH
  • Parasia(127): SOHANLAL BALMIK
  • Pandhurna(128): NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY
  • Ghoradongri(132): RAHUL UIKEY
  • Silwani(143): DEVENDRA PATEL
  • Narela(151): MANOJ SHUKLA
  • Bhopal Madhya(153): ARIF MASOOD
  • Ashta (157): KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN
  • Khilchipur(163): PRIYAVRAT SINGH
  • Susner(165): BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU "
  • Shajapur (167): KARADA HUKUMSINGH 
  • Maheshwar(183): DR. VIJAYLAXMI SADHO 
  • Bhagwanpura(186): KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR 
  • Sendhawa(187): MONTU SOLANKI 
  • Badwani(190): RAJAN MANDLOI 
  • Jobat(192): SENA - MAHESH PATEL 
  • Thandla(194): VEERSINGH BHURIYA 
  • Sardarpur(196): PRATAP GREWAL 
  • Gandhwani(197): UMANG SINGHAR 
  • Kukshi (198): Baghel Surendra Singh Honey 
  • Manawar(199): Dr. Hiralal Alawa 
  • Tarana(214) : MAHESH PARMAR 
  • Ujjain Dakshin(217): CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV 
  • Jawad(230): SAMANDAR PATEL
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

Cash-for-query: Ethics panel to table report case against Mahua Moitra on first day of Parliament's Winter Session

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

'Results disappointing but...': BRS leader KT Rama Rao reacts after Congress takes lead in Telangana Assembly elections

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE