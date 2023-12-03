Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.

For Madhya Pradesh assembly, the counting of votes is currently under. According to the news trends, BJP is set to win over 160 seats while the Congress has been reduced to 64 seats.

The Bharata Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was leading in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were counted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, for Assembly polls.BJP workers celebrated with firecrackers, dhol, sweets and garlands as the party crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh elections. Sweets were exchanged between the senior party leaders.

Here is a full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.