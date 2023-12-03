Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.
For Madhya Pradesh assembly, the counting of votes is currently under. According to the news trends, BJP is set to win over 160 seats while the Congress has been reduced to 64 seats.
The Bharata Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was leading in Telangana, according to the Election Commission as votes were counted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, for Assembly polls.BJP workers celebrated with firecrackers, dhol, sweets and garlands as the party crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh elections. Sweets were exchanged between the senior party leaders.
Here is a full list of constituency-wise candidates in the Madhya Pradesh elections who are currently leading from their respective seats.
- Sheopur(1): BABU JANDEL
- Vijaypur(2): RAMNIWAS RAWAT
- Jaura(4): PANKAJ UPADHYAY
- Morena(6): DINESH GURJAR
- Ambah(8): DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR
- Ater (9): HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE
- Gohad (13): Keshav Desai
- Bhander(21): PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA
- Datia(22): BHARTI RAJENDRA
- Karera(23): PRAGILAL JATAV
- Pohari (24): KAILASH KUSHWAH
- Bamori(28): RISHI AGRAWAL
- Raghogarh(31): JAIVARDHAN SINGH
- Ashok Nagar (32): HARIBABOO RAI
- Mungaoli(34): RAO YADVENDRA SINGH
- Bina(35): ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE
- Prithvipur(45): NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE
- Khargapur(47): CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR
- Malhara(53): BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI
- Panna (60): Bharat Milan Pandey
- Chitrakoot(61): NEELANSHU
- Amarpatan(66): Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH
- Sirmour(68): RAMGARIB VANVASI
- Semariya(69): ABHAY MISHRA
- Teonthar(70): RAMA SHANKAR SINGH
- Churhat(76): AJAY ARJUN SINGH
- Manpur(90): TILAK RAJ SINGH
- Jabalpur Purba(97): LAKHAN GHANGHORIA
- Jabalpur Uttar(98): VINAY SAXENA
- Shahpura(103): BHOOPENDRA MARAVI (BABLU)
- Dindori(104): OMKAR SINGH MARKAM
- Bichhiya (105): NARAYAN SINGH PATTA
- Niwas(106): CHAINSINGH WARKADE
- Mandla(107): DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE
- Lanji (109): HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE
- Paraswada(110): Madhu Bhau Bhagat
- Balaghat (111): ANUBHA MUNJARE
- Barghat(114): ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA
- Seoni(115): ANAND PANJWANI
- Keolari(116): RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH
- Lakhnadon(117): YOGENDRA SINGH BABA
- Tendukheda (120): SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA''
- Junnardeo(122): SUNIL UIKEY
- Amarwara(123): KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH
- Churai(124): CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH
- Saunsar(125): VIJAY REVNATH CHORE
- Chhindwara(126): KAMAL NATH
- Parasia(127): SOHANLAL BALMIK
- Pandhurna(128): NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY
- Ghoradongri(132): RAHUL UIKEY
- Silwani(143): DEVENDRA PATEL
- Narela(151): MANOJ SHUKLA
- Bhopal Madhya(153): ARIF MASOOD
- Ashta (157): KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN
- Khilchipur(163): PRIYAVRAT SINGH
- Susner(165): BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU "
- Shajapur (167): KARADA HUKUMSINGH
- Maheshwar(183): DR. VIJAYLAXMI SADHO
- Bhagwanpura(186): KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR
- Sendhawa(187): MONTU SOLANKI
- Badwani(190): RAJAN MANDLOI
- Jobat(192): SENA - MAHESH PATEL
- Thandla(194): VEERSINGH BHURIYA
- Sardarpur(196): PRATAP GREWAL
- Gandhwani(197): UMANG SINGHAR
- Kukshi (198): Baghel Surendra Singh Honey
- Manawar(199): Dr. Hiralal Alawa
- Tarana(214) : MAHESH PARMAR
- Ujjain Dakshin(217): CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV
- Jawad(230): SAMANDAR PATEL