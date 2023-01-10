BJP leader slams Aam Aadmi Party govt in Punjab, demands CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation

BJP`s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said that the administration of the state had completely collapsed and demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should "immediately resign".

He said on Monday that due to the "lopsided" and "myopic vision" of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, there is an unprecedented collapse of the state administration as the AAP leadership had completely failed.

Reacting to the decision of the Punjab Civil Services officers` to go on a week-long strike, Chugh said it reflected seriously how the AAP government had collapsed in the border state, which was an alarming situation.

The BJP leader appealed to the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to intervene in this crisis moment in the state and get a report from the AAP government about the abysmal failure of governance in the state.

He also expressed his serious concern at the Punjab IAS officers` delegation expressing resentment over the Punjab Vigilance Bureau`s action against IAS officer Neelima, who was recently booked by the Vigilance Bureau department.

A delegation of nearly 50 IAS officers met Chief Secretary V.K. Janjua and expressed their resentment before him. The officers said that the due procedure had not been followed while registering a case against Neelima.

Chugh said the AAP leaders have proved themselves to be thoroughly incompetent to run Punjab in spite of the big mandate given by the people.

He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his failure to handle the bureaucracy. He said that never in the state has such a situation arisen that could indicate that people are at a loss when government officials were not on duty.