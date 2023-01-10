Delhi Kanjhawala case: New CCTV footage makes big revelation, proves accused knew about woman being dragged

Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the entire capital stunned (File photo)

The horrific Delhi Kanjhawana death case, where a woman was dragged to death under a car for over 12 km, is taking new twists and turns each day, with new CCTV footage in the case now making a new revelation, causing more trouble for the accused.

While the case was being heard by the court, the police revealed new CCTV footage, which proved that the accused inside the Maruti Baleno dragging the woman knew that she was trapped underneath the car, and chose to drive further.

The court also rapped the Delhi Police for bringing new evidence and footage to every hearing, to which the authorities said that the accused were not cooperating in the case earlier, and were giving misleading statements about the case.

The new CCTV footage which has emerged in the Delhi Kanjhawala death case shows that two men got down from the car at one point and saw that a woman was stuck underneath the car and was being dragged, eventually leading to her death.

The footage further shows that the accused, despite having knowledge of the woman being dragged to death, chose to get back into the car and drive, rather than inform the authorities. This shows that the death of the woman was not an accident, but she was dragged on purpose.

The Delhi Police had said earlier that the accused have now confessed to the crime, and admitted that they knew that their car was dragging the woman they hit on the scooty. They said that despite knowing, they decided not to stop since they were scared that they will get arrested with a murder charge.

Victim Anjali Singh’s friend Nidhi had also said earlier that the accused knew that Singh was trapped under the car since one of her hands was poking out from underneath, but they chose to drive and intentionally dragged her to death.

Anjali was trapped under the car after it hit her scooty on January 1, after which she was dragged for around 13 km, for over 30 minutes. She eventually succumbed to her injuries and her body fell off the car at a certain distance.

