BJP chief JP Nadda to file nomination for Rajya Sabha today from Gujarat

JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Thursday, shifting from his current position as a member from Himachal Pradesh.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will file the nomination for Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Thursday.
Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh.

In its latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls released on February 14, Wednesday, BJP has fielded seven nominees, four for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.

Apart from Nadda, BJP has fielded three other leaders from Gujarat namely, Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak and Jashvantsinh Parmar.

The nominees for Maharashtra include Medha Kulkarni, Ajit Gopchhade and Ashok Chavan. Ashok Chavan joined the BJP earlier this week, a day after quitting the Congress.

Also, the BJP has announced that it's nominating Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

Earlier this week, the party named 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including former Union Minister RPN Singh and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Today is the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27.

Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

