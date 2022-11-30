Bilkis Bano challenges release of 11 gang rape convicts in Supreme Court

Bilkis Bano filed a petition with the Supreme Court today protesting the early release of the 11 inmates who were given life sentences for gang-raping her and killing her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. Bano filed a review plea against the May order of SC which allowed the Gujarat govt to apply the 1992 Remission Policy.

“Bilkis Banos' lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for listing. CJI said he will examine the issue whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench,” said ANI.

On August 15, Independence Day, the Gujarati government released the prisoners in accordance with a previous policy of remission. Images of the rapists being decorated and greeted as heroes by a Hindu organisation added fuel to the fire of widespread revulsion at the action.

The Gujarat government released all 11 men. The release had been expedited by the Center as well, allowing Gujarat to proceed within two weeks.

The 2014 remission policy, which forbids the release of murdered and raped inmates, would have prevented it if the Gujarat government had followed it.

According to Bilkis Bano's appeal, Maharashtra and not Gujarat should determine whether to release the men.

At the age of 21, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped by the men who later killed nine members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, during the Gujarat riots of 2002, which broke out in response to the burning of the Godhra train, which claimed the lives of 59 pilgrims.