Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bike taxi row: Delhi govt's next move after Supreme Court stays HC decision allowing Ola, Rapido to ply

The transport department had cautioned bike-taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Bike taxi row: Delhi govt's next move after Supreme Court stays HC decision allowing Ola, Rapido to ply
Bike taxi row: Delhi govt's next move after Supreme Court stays Delhi HC decision allowing Ola, Rapido to ply (file photo)

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will ask bike-taxi aggregators to stop operations in the national capital till a policy is notified, a day after the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order that had allowed them to ply.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the government will write to aggregators and also appeal to them through the media to comply with the apex court order or face action. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order that allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital. The SC's ruling is binding on all, Kundra said.

"The submission of the department in the court was that we have already floated a draft scheme and the scheme is going to be finalised soon. In absence of any scheme and regulatory framework, the companies are overstepping their mandate by offering such services in absence of any permits or registration from the Transport Department," he told PTI.

Kundra said the companies are free to give their comments on the proposed policy on bike-taxi aggregators, and the government will take a decision after taking a comprehensive view of various aspects. "Those issues have to be incorporated while finalising the policy. We will be writing to them. These are responsible companies and they should advise their driver partners to desist from operations till they have due authorisation and registration. It is unfortunate that in continuing such operations, they are jeopardising the economic prospects of such people who are associated with them unknowingly in an activity not permissible by law," he said.

Earlier in February, the transport department had cautioned bike-taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

READ | Odisha: 19 injured after steam leak at Tata Steel plant in Meramundali

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.