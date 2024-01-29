Twitter
Headlines

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui poses with 'bade bhai' Salman Khan after winning Bigg Boss 17, says 'trophy Dongri aa hi gayi'

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bowlers to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar most times in Tests

7 Yoga poses to reduce double chin

Top 10 bowling figures on Test debut in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

HomeIndia

India

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

The first meeting of the alliance was convened in Patna in June last year and the second two-day meeting was held a month later in Bengaluru, where the acronym INDIA was christened.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial has criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold.

Saamana in its latest editorial on Monday said that Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP, was the one who took initiative in uniting all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces together and called the first meeting of the opposition's alliance in Patna.

After a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc and forming a new government with the BJP, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar along with eight ministers took oath on Sunday.

"After the formation of the 'INDIA' bloc, it seemed that Kumar would lead the national leadership. Opposition parties should unite and fight against the dictatorship of the BJP. For this, Kumar took the initiative to bring everyone together and called the first meeting of all anti-BJP forces in Patna and made it successful. Nitish in that meeting gave a speech saying that the country is in crisis, the Constitution is in danger, Central investigative agencies are being misused and it is in the national interest that we all should put aside our differences and come together to protect democracy. Such allegorical views were presented by Kumar in Patna. Later he participated in meetings in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi," Saamana wrote in the editorial. 

"He (Nitish) was determined to keep fighting the BJP and the Sangh Parivar till the end, but that determination has now been exposed and Nitish Kumar has switched sides," it added. 

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the alliance was convened in Patna in June last year and the second two-day meeting was held a month later in Bengaluru, where the acronym INDIA was christened. 

The Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece said that while there is 'Ram' in Ayodhya, there is a 'Palturam' in Bihar, referring to Kumar's switching sides in less than 18 months again. Of the eight ministers who were sworn in along with Kumar were three each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from HAM and one independent. 

Among the Ministers sworn in were Samrat Chowdhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar (BJP), Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chowdhary and Shrawan Kumar (JD-U), Santosh Suman (HAM-S and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi) and Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Rohan Bopanna scripts history, becomes 2nd Indian to win Australian Open men's double title

Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

INS Vishakhapatnam responds to distress call from merchant ship in Gulf of Aden

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE