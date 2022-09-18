Bihar: Mob attacks police station in Katihar after custodial death, 7 cops injured

Photo: ANI

At least seven police officials were injured after a group of villagers attacked a police station in Bihar`s Katihar district on Saturday following the death of a man allegedly in police custody. The man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing bottles of liquor in the dry state.

The incident was reported from the Pranpur police station in the Katihar district. According to reports, seven policemen, including two station house officers (SHOs), were injured in the incident.

Bihar Several police personnel were injured yesterday after a group of villagers attacked Pranpur police station in Katihar following a death of a man allegedly in custody pic.twitter.com/9WD3ZUkBph — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

"The situation could only be brought under control after additional security personnel were called in from nearest police stations. Shailesh Kumar was among the reinforcements. Seven policemen, including two SHOs, have sustained injuries," SP Daya Shankar said.

According to police, villagers in a huge number attacked them and vandalized the police station. The injured police personnel were sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for treatment. Villagers said the deceased Pramod, a resident of Amrol was arrested by the police on Friday night on the charge of smuggling liquor.

He died in the police station on Saturday morning, claimed villagers. Villagers alleged that Pramod died after police beat him. Meanwhile, the body was sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

READ | UP anti-conversion law: Man gets 5 years in jail in first conviction