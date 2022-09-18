Search icon
Bihar: Mob attacks police station in Katihar after custodial death, 7 cops injured

Bihar: The situation could only be brought under control after additional security personnel were called in from the nearest police stations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Photo: ANI

At least seven police officials were injured after a group of villagers attacked a police station in Bihar`s Katihar district on Saturday following the death of a man allegedly in police custody. The man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing bottles of liquor in the dry state. 

The incident was reported from the Pranpur police station in the Katihar district. According to reports, seven policemen, including two station house officers (SHOs), were injured in the incident.

"The situation could only be brought under control after additional security personnel were called in from nearest police stations. Shailesh Kumar was among the reinforcements. Seven policemen, including two SHOs, have sustained injuries," SP Daya Shankar said. 

According to police, villagers in a huge number attacked them and vandalized the police station. The injured police personnel were sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for treatment. Villagers said the deceased Pramod, a resident of Amrol was arrested by the police on Friday night on the charge of smuggling liquor.

He died in the police station on Saturday morning, claimed villagers. Villagers alleged that Pramod died after police beat him. Meanwhile, the body was sent to Katihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
