Bihar: Artist creates sand art for dead pregnant elephant, seeks justice for her

The country is witnessing a massive outrage over the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after some villagers fed it a pineapple stuffed with crackers.

While people are calling it a painful incident that has put humanity to shame, a sand artist from Bihar has portrayed the animal along with Lord Ganesha.

Ashok Kumar made the sand art of the elephant at the Seedhi Ghat and asked for justice to her.

The horrific incident took place in Kerala's Malappuram on May 27 where the elephant entered a village looking for food. However, locals allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant suffered serious injuries as the crackers exploded and later succumbed to them after spending three days in pain.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified people under the relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act (WPA), confirmed a forest range officer at Mannarkkad.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was part of the Rapid Response Team to rescue the elephant, wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, "She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months."

The incident received outrage after the forest officer shared the details on his Facebook page.