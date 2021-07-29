Big news! Modi govt allows 27% reservation for OBC, 10% for EWS in medical seats under AIQ

The Narendra Modi government has given a big gift to the backward and economically weaker sections. The government has approved reservation for OBC and economically weaker general category students for admission in medical colleges. About 5,550 students will benefit from this decision of the government.

According to the information, now 27 percent seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 percent for economically weaker general category (EWS) students in MBBS and BDS graduation courses, post graduate courses and diploma level medical courses will be reserved.

According to the Ministry of Health, this decision will benefit about 1,500 OBC students in the MBBS course and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduate every year. Similarly, about 5,50 EWS students in MBBS and 1,000 students in post-graduation can benefit from the decision.

On Monday evening, amid demands for reservation in the medical education sector, PM Modi held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the situation. During the meeting, the PM called for bringing the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under the purview of reservation immediately. Several officials including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandavia were present in the meeting.

Notably, in state government medical colleges, 15% of seats in UG and 50% in PG are covered under the All India Quota. Under this, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get reservation, but there is no provision of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

It was reported that in the review meeting, the PM expressed his desire that the issue of OBC reservation in medical education should be resolved on priority outside the court by the designated ministries.