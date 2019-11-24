BHU faculty writes to President against Muslim professor's appointment in Sanskrit department

The faculty and former professors of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have voiced their support for students who were opposing the appointment of Dr. Feroz Khan to the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department.

In a letter to the President of India Ramnath Kovind, the professors have called for the immediate annulment of Khan's appointment and place him to some other Sanskrit teaching department.

The letter has the signatures of over 50 serving and retired members of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department.

Claiming that Khan's appointment was made by violating the tradition and established norms of the University, the letter says, "Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department should not be tinkered with as the appointment of any non-Hindu is against the established norms and tradition of the department."

88-year-old former BHU Professor Rewa Prasad Dwivedi, who is also a retired professor, SVDVS told news agency ANI that the department would become irrelevant of such appeasement continues. " No one would come for further studies here if appointments of non-Hindus is made to the department."

The professors in the submission said that the department has been operating for over a century. "The appointment of any non-Hindu to the department would disrupt the religious, tradition, karma kanda education of students training to be acharyas and shastris of the religion. The students of this department can't be forced to study under a Muslim or Christian teacher. If this is down, it is going to lead to unprecedented chaos and the acharya parampara would become void," the letter read," the letter states.

The letter also points out that the doors of employment and religious practices by Hindu organisations would be forever closed for these students if they are educated under a non-Hindu teacher.

The students had organised a protest against Feroz's appointment that lasted 16 days. "It is not about the Hindu-Muslim issue. If Feroz Khan, who intends to join the department, adopts the way of life required to teach Vedas, we will accept him," a protesting student had told ANI.