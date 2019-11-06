'Bhindranwale's photos in Kartarpur video shows Pakistan's nefarious designs'

Headlines

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

HomeIndia

India

'Bhindranwale's photos in Kartarpur video shows Pakistan's nefarious designs'

The government is taking all steps to counter any propaganda by the other side using the Kartarpur corridor, sources said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2019, 07:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has strongly taken up the issue of the use of pictures of Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the official video released by Pakistan ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. Slamming Pakistan on the issue, sources in India said this shows "the nefarious designs by the establishment on the other side."

The photos of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, all of whom were killed in Operation Blue Star, featured in the video released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Sources in India said the government has taken note of the incident and has raised an objection to the video through diplomatic channels. The government is taking all steps to counter any propaganda by the other side using the Kartarpur corridor, said the sources.

"India has raised with Pakistan its concerns of Khalistani leaders pictures being used in official videos. India has taken note of the pictures of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale used by Pakistan in the video released on Kartarpur corridor. We are dealing with a state which has huge propaganda machinery," sources said. 

The sources added, "Kartarpur corridor initiative has come from Pakistani Army, the 'push and promotion' and not Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan but it predates with what India has been talking since 1990. The Pakistani mask has sometimes slipped--Pakistan Foreign Minister's googly comments and Pakistan President called it a great 'chess move'. Pakistan wants to leverage the separatist movement in Punjab and other Indian states."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also slammed Pakistan over the video saying that Islamabad has a "hidden agenda" behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

"All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here," Singh said.

"On one hand, they will first show us love and on the other, they can try to foment trouble. We have to be very careful on the note the things are moving ahead," he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

While the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side will take place on November 8, the ceremony on Pakistan side will be held the next day. The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.  

Last year, both India and Pakistan agreed on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life in in Karatrpur which is just a few kilometres away from the International border with India. 

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE