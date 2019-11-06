'Bhindranwale's photos in Kartarpur video shows Pakistan's nefarious designs'

The government is taking all steps to counter any propaganda by the other side using the Kartarpur corridor, sources said.

India has strongly taken up the issue of the use of pictures of Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the official video released by Pakistan ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. Slamming Pakistan on the issue, sources in India said this shows "the nefarious designs by the establishment on the other side."

The photos of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, all of whom were killed in Operation Blue Star, featured in the video released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Sources in India said the government has taken note of the incident and has raised an objection to the video through diplomatic channels. The government is taking all steps to counter any propaganda by the other side using the Kartarpur corridor, said the sources.

"India has raised with Pakistan its concerns of Khalistani leaders pictures being used in official videos. India has taken note of the pictures of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale used by Pakistan in the video released on Kartarpur corridor. We are dealing with a state which has huge propaganda machinery," sources said.

Sources on #KartarpurCorridor : The Pakistani "mask has sometimes slipped", remember Pak FM's googly comments, Pak Prez called it a great "chess move". Pakistan wants to leverage the separatist movement in Punjab, and another Indian state — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 6, 2019

The sources added, "Kartarpur corridor initiative has come from Pakistani Army, the 'push and promotion' and not Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan but it predates with what India has been talking since 1990. The Pakistani mask has sometimes slipped--Pakistan Foreign Minister's googly comments and Pakistan President called it a great 'chess move'. Pakistan wants to leverage the separatist movement in Punjab and other Indian states."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also slammed Pakistan over the video saying that Islamabad has a "hidden agenda" behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

"All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here," Singh said.

"On one hand, they will first show us love and on the other, they can try to foment trouble. We have to be very careful on the note the things are moving ahead," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

While the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side will take place on November 8, the ceremony on Pakistan side will be held the next day. The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Last year, both India and Pakistan agreed on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life in in Karatrpur which is just a few kilometres away from the International border with India.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)