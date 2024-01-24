Twitter
Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, ex-Bihar CM who was in politics for 30 years, left only one hut as inheritance for family

This exemplary leader, who passed away at the age of 64 due to a heart attack on February 17, 1988, left a lasting legacy of honesty, simplicity, and commitment to social justice.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

In a heartwarming tribute to the late former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, the President's office announced on Tuesday that he will be posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, a day before his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Thakur as a symbol of social justice, emphasising his unwavering commitment to uplifting the Dalits.

Born in the humble village of Pitaunjia in Samastipur district, Karpoori Thakur's journey from the son of a marginal farmer to a two-time Chief Minister and once Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar is a testament to simplicity and sincerity. His legacy, marked by dedication to social justice, resonates today.

During his remarkable tenure as Chief Minister in the 1970s, Thakur implemented groundbreaking policies, notably initiating complete prohibition of alcohol in Bihar in 1977. 

He was a key figure in the non-Congress government formed in Bihar after the 1967 elections, a period when socialist movements were gaining momentum across the country under the leadership of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

Thakur's political career was distinguished by his commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged. He abolished fees for students and eliminated the compulsory status of English in education, ensuring access to quality education for all. His actions spoke louder than words, as he granted reservation to the marginalised.

Despite the era's political challenges, Karpoori Thakur's integrity and simplicity set him apart. His genuine concern for the upliftment of backward classes led to significant social reforms, impacting Bihar's political landscape. Notably, he paved the way for the formation of regional parties like Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Karpoori Thakur's life was marked by numerous instances of selflessness. Even in financial difficulties, he refused to burden his family and left no property in his name. 

This exemplary leader, who passed away at the age of 64 due to a heart attack on February 17, 1988, left a lasting legacy of honesty, simplicity, and commitment to social justice.

