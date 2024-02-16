Bharat Bandh today: What’s open, what’s closed, check full list here

The nationwide strike is aimed at voicing farmers' concerns and ensuring that their demands are addressed at the earliest. The day-long protest is set to take place between 6 am to 4 pm on February 16.

As hundreds of farmers from Punjab continue to march towards Delhi, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with Central Trade Unions has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on Friday (February 16).

Farmers will also join massive chakka jams on major roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm.

However, most of the state and national highways in Punjab will be closed for four hours.

In view of Bharat Bandh, agricultural activities, transportation, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed.

Reports suggest that emergency services such as the operation of ambulances, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students appearing for board exams, etc. are unlikely to be affected during the strike.

What are farmers demanding?

The farmers are demanding for legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver, as well as launching a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.

Meanwhile, Noida police have also cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida and urged citizens to opt for metro rail service as far as possible to avoid inconvenience.