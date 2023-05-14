Beginning of BJP's end in 2024, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka Assembly Election results

Beginning of BJP's end in 2024, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka election results (file photo)

As Congress ousted BJP from power in Karnataka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the poll result of the southern state is the beginning of BJP's fall in 2024 general elections

"I salute the people of Karnataka and all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy did well. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming and I think BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of the end of 2024...Now, I do not think they (BJP) will cross even 100..," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata has been vocal about opposition unity to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections concluded on Saturday, Congress got a thumping majority by winning 136 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 136 seats pushing BJP out of power in the only southern state it ruled, boosting its prospects for the electoral battles ahead.

BJP managed to win 65 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election.After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

"I have tendered my resignation and it has been accepted," Bommai told reporters. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai had conceded defeat as trends showed a massive Congress surge.

He said BJP will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Bommai won with a margin of 35,978 votes from Shiggaon constituency but many of his ministerial colleagues lost.

"...I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..," he said.