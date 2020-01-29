Beating Retreat 2020: Read this traffic police advisory, metro restrictions in Delhi before heading out today

The Beating Retreat ceremony on Wednesday will officially mark the closure of the Republic Day 2020 celebrations. The road leading to the Vijay Chowk, where the ceremony will be held, will be closed during the event.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the change in route and diversions on some key roads leading to central Delhi.

Restrictions will also be placed at entry and exit at two metro stations in central Delhi. Entry/exit gates at Udyog Bhawan & Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM today.

Those thronging to see the parade and illuminated government buildings can park their cars at Rafi Marg and C-Hexagon only after 7 pm.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police, Vijay Chowk will remain shut for any traffic movement between 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly updating commuters about the congestion through its Twitter handle.

You need to read this traffic police advisory and metro restrictions before heading out today:

2. Traffic will not be allowed on the following stretches:-

(a) Rafi Marg between R/A Sunehri Masjid and R/A KrishiBhawan.

(b) Raisina Road from R/A KrishiBhawan towards Vijay Chowk.

(c) Beyond R/A DaraShikoh Road, R/A Krishna MenonMarg and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

(d) Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and “C” – Hexagon which will be totally pedestrianized.

General public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e. Ring Road, Ridge Road, AurobindoMarg, Madarsa ‘T’ Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

• Diversions for Buses

D.T.C and other city buses shall be diverted from their normal routes from 1400 hours to 2130 hours on 29.01.2020 to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venue of the ceremony and India Gate.

1. Buses bound for Central Sectt. and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath –VinayMarg-Sardar Patel Marg will take PanchsheelMarg-Simon BoliverMarg-VandeMatramMarg- R/A Shankar Road - Park Street.

2. Buses bound for Central Sectt. will terminate at UdyanMarg and return via Kali Bari Marg-MandirMarg-Shankar Road.

3. Connaught Place bound buses will take MandirMarg, Kali Bari Marg, - G.P.O.-Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place & return via Bhagat Singh Marg – Peshwa Road-MandirMarg-Shankar Road and VandeMatram Marg.

4. Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlaq Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Sectt. will be diverted from AurobindoChowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg-PanchsheelMarg – Simon BoliverMarg and follow the route as mentioned at Sl. No.1.

5. Buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Barakhmaba Road.

6. Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via AurbindoChowk - Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – PanchsheelMarg and beyond.

7. Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from South side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards DhaulaKuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

8. Buses bound from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk – Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat.

9. Buses coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmere Gate and bound for South and South-East will take Delhi Gate – Jawaharlal Nehru Marg – Rajghat – Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - Ashram Chowk.

10. Buses coming from VikasMarg and bound for South will take Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan – Ashram Chowk.

11. Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road – DDU Marg – I.P. Flyover – Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan.