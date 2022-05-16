‘Be ready for target killings’: Terror outfit issues threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits in J-K’s Pulwama

File photo

After Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a terrorist organization named Lashkar-e-Islam has issued a threat letter to the community, urging them to leave the union territory or else “they will be killed”.

The terror outfit has reportedly urged the Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama to leave the area or “face death”. The letter issued by Lashkar-e-Islam was addressed to the president of the migrant colony in Hawal.

The letter, which was doing rounds on social media, has been signed by the Commander of Lashkar-e-Islam and said that “migrants and RSS agents” need to leave the area or they will be killed. It also threatened the Kashmiri Pandit community to be “ready for targeted killings”.

The letter by the terrorist group states, “All migrants/ RSS agents leave or face death! No space for Kashmiri Pandits who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims. Double/triple your security, and be ready for target killing. You will die.”

This comes as the Kashmiri Pandit community across the union territory has taken to the streets to protest against the death of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was a government employee in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Bhat, who used to work in a government office in Budgam, was gunned down by terrorists on May 12. After Bhat was killed, the Kashmiri Pandit community actively protested against the central government, urging them to provide safety and security to the group in Kashmir.

A day after Bhat’s death, it was reported that batons and teargas were used on the protestors by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, sparking a major outrage against the central government. It was also reported that protestors raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Further, the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that the three terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat were killed by security forces.

