Who was Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit murdered by terrorists in Budgam?

Jammu: The last rites of Rahul Bhat, an employee of Chadoora Tehsil office who was gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, was carried out on Friday. His father, Bita Bhat, said all those involved in his murder should be brought to justice. On Friday, scores of his relatives and acquaintances arrived at his residence in Jammu. Bita said when he received the news, he was tending to his ailing brother at a hospital. He said if a person is shot inside his office, no one is safe in the valley. He called the incident a result of the government's failure to protect Kashmiri Pandits. "They have taken our children for dying there and not for jobs?" a relative said.

Who was Rahul Bhat?

Rahul Bhat was a resident of Jammu's Durga Nagar. He was in his early 30s. He is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter. His wife and his daughter resided in Budgam with him.

Rahul Bhat had got the job of a clear under the special employment package. He used to live at Budgam's Sheikhpora migrant colony.

His neighbours called him a thorough gentleman.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina has promised the family that the culprits will be eliminated by security forces soon.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has attacked the Central government over the incident.

"Even after the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits are not returning and those living in Kashmir are not safe. You (Centre) have to take tough decisions to end this atmosphere of instability that is building in the union territory," Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI