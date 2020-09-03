Bangalore metro to resume services from Sept 7 with limited passengers, check timings

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has said that Bengaluru`s Namma Metro will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes upon resumption of services from September 7.

The trains on the purple line will begin from September 7, and the trains on the green line will ply from September 9 onwards, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Moreover, from September 11, 2020 trains on both the lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm with a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and non-peak hour frequency of 10 minutes.

Passengers will have to use smart cards as tokens will not be sold, to travel between stations.

Further, people have to wear face masks at all times on the metro premises.

The corporation has also asked to maintain a social distancing of 2 meters and said that a maximum of 400 passengers would be permitted to travel in each train at one point of time, apart from alternate seats being kept vacant in view of the COVID-19 scenario. The detailed SOP by BMRCL would be released today.

As per the Central government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines which came into effect from September 1, metro services across the country will resume from September 7 while schools and colleges will remain shut.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has made all the necessary arrangements at all stations and trains to ensure passengers adhered to all the norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection as it gears up to resume services on its Aqua-Line from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

With reduced operational timings, the Noida Metro will resume services from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 9 in the evenings with a frequency of 15 minutes on all days from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, the Metro will ply from 8 am to 11 am and then 5 pm to 9 pm.

Moreover, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed from September 7 in a graded manner in three stages. The announcement was made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Mangu Singh on Wednesday in presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

He said that there will be graded resumption of metro services line-wise with specific timings in three stages. Only smart cards and cashless transactions will be allowed.