Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Cyber crimes on rise as Pran Pratishtha event draws closer

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the ceremony, where many people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have received invitations.

The world is ready to witness the highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. As Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the huge celebration, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced that the educational institutions and government offices across the state will remain closed on Monday. Other Indian states including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Gujarat have also declared a public holiday on the same day in honour of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In view of the event which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees, several Indian states have also declared to observe a ‘dry day’ on Monday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the ceremony, where many people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have received invitations. Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.

Follow the Live updates here:

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: World's largest lock, 1,265 kg laddu Prasad reached Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg, and 1,265 kg of laddu Prasad reached Ayodhya on Saturday. The lock was made two years ago by an elderly couple, Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma, who were residents of Norangabad, Aligarh. Whereas the Laddu prasad was made by Nagabhushanam Reddy, the owner of Sri Ram Catering Services in Hyderabad, ANI reports.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Entry gate adorned with Lord Ram's childhood pictures

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Shri Ram's childhood pictures adorn the gate from where invitees will enter the Shri Ram Temple on 22nd January for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/23qoALzcL8 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Hyderabad's Cyber Crime police warn public ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Hyderabad's Cyber Crime police have warned the public against opening malicious links that claim to have "live photos of Ayodhya" ahead of the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on January 22. The Cyber Crime officials on X (formerly known as Twitter) made an announcement, stating that on January 22, and after the conclusion of the grand event, there is a likelihood of receiving messages being sent on several mobile devices with links to "live photos of Ayodhya" or similar types. They cautioned the public to not open such links as it could lead to the hacking of their mobile devices and their bank accounts being robbed.

Temples across the US gearing up for consecration ceremony on January 22

Hundreds of temples spread across the United States are gearing up to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, with thousands of Indian Americans expected to attend a series of events that will start this week, PTI reports.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Morning visuals from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Preparations are underway to make 150 quintal laddoos ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ahead of the inauguration of the grand Ram Temple on January 22, preparations are underway in Chandigarh to make 150 quintal laddoos.

#WATCH | Preparations are underway to make 150 quintal laddoos in Chandigarh ahead of Ram Temple's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/IYLp6SxWnT — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: DU, Jamia Millia Islamia to be closed for half day on Jan 22

The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University (DU) will remain closed for half day till 2:30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, as per the report of PTI.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: PVR, INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratishtha’ live on Jan 22

PVR, and INOX have declared that they will broadcast the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.