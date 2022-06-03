Astro Kanu - Consistently accurate stock market predictions, award-winning mobile app are creating a buzz

Astro Kanu - Consistently Accurate Stock Market Predictions and Award-Winning Mobile App are creating a Buzz.

Stock Traders are benefiting and vouching for the stock predictions by Astro Kanu.

Kanupriya Singh- founder Astro Kanu, was born in a family which always had spirituality around her. She has been associated with professional Vedic astrology since 1998. Her five- star ratings in - video and text reviews declare her credibility and dedication to her work. Her ability to forecast major events is remarkable and her App has been featured in Republic News, Business Times, Mid-Day and other publications. She also conducts Mind Training workshops and works with Mandalas.

She predicts the stock market every month amongst other predictions to precision. Many successful Stock Traders are swearing by her accurate stock market monthly forecast. Mr. Shashi Karkhanis, Founder- Mahan Investments- Mumbai states that he saved a lot of money by following the warning given by Kanupriya about the recent correction. Astro Kanu also gave clear predictions about Crypto currency and predicted the Budget in 2022.

Her annual predictions can be seen on YouTube- Astro Kanu where she has spoken about conflict in regions and other details co- relating to the ongoing war. Astro Kanu also launched a mobile app which was recently awarded the ‘Best Emerging Astrology App of The Year’ by Business Mint.

Astro Kanu App is breaking all stereotypes of Astro Apps with services like Mood Healer, by using AI. Daily Affirmations, Love Compatibility Matching which is not gender based, allowing couples beyond gender-based relationships to feel free to evaluate their equations. The App has an exclusive team of professionals including a therapist for those hard days. The Mood Healer is a service which allows you to click a selfie and gives you an analysis of how you are feeling and what you can do to improve your day. Services like these are based on the client making an effort to improve their mind set and are supportive to better mental health, self- care and empowerment.

The App features Predictions that are hand crafted by Kanupriya Singh. The accuracy of her predictions is borne out by her recent forecast of the Indian Budget as part of her monthly stock market predictions. She also predicted the upheaval in 2020.

The App gives options for Meditation, Yoga, Reiki, Tarot and professional counselling. Astro Kanu aims at using cutting edge technology like AI to leverage the traditional values of Vedic Astrology in today's mobile world. She is now preparing for ios launch to reach out to her existing global clientele and also evaluating a few offers for investment received from Tech Companies.

Her effort has been commendable in removing the fear and superstition around astrology and recognising the true essence of free-will. #astrokanu #astrokanuapp

Website - www.astrokanu.com.

Above mentioned article is sponsored Feature , This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL.