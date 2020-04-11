Assam man commits suicide after testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Akola

A man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Akola district on Saturday after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The man, who was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Akola, allegedly slashed his own throat and later succumbed to injuries. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on April 7 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"Today a patient at Akola Government Medical College died after he suffered a neck injury. He died during treatment as he had already lost too much blood. He is from Assam. He tested positive for COVID19 yesterday. Police investigation underway," Akola Collector JS Papalkar said.

While PTI reported that he was a 30-year-old migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, some reports claimed that he was linked to Tablighi Jamaat and had come from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

So far, 13 persons have tested coronavirus positive in Akola district.

Another case of alleged suicide was reported from Nashik where a 31-year-old man killed himself after assuming that he had contracted coronavirus.

Pratik Raju Kumavat allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his home on Saturday and left a suicide note stating that he might have contracted coronavirus, PTI reported, citing officials.

Kumavat worked as a plumber and was a resident of Chehedi area of Nashik Road. He was reportedly suffering from a throat ailment and was taking treatment from a private doctor in the area. Police has registered a case of accidental death and is probing the matter.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 1761 out of which 1146 are in Mumbai alone. Out of 127 people killed in Maharashtra due to COVID-19, Mumbai has the highest death toll of 76.