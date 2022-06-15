Assam: ACP of Guwahati city police injured during Congress protest

ACP Himangshu Das of Guwahati City Police (Photo: ANI)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer of Guwahati Police was injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers during the party`s protest in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Congress leaders and workers were protesting in Guwahati over the Enforcement Directorate`s (ED) probe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

ACP Himangshu Das of Guwahati City Police sustained minor injuries at the Congress protest. "The Congress staged a demonstration at Rajiv Bhawan. Some people were arrested. I got injured there," Das told ANI.

ACP of Guwahati city police injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers during a protest in Guwahati today.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi rejoined ED`s ongoing investigation in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper for the third consecutive day.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for over 20 hours since Monday when he was deposed before the ED investigators in the case for the first time.

As per official sources, Rahul Gandhi was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version.

The Congress`s "Satyagraha protest" - against what it claimed was the alleged misuse of the probe agencies by the Centre - began early on Monday. Sloganeering, demonstrations, and posters were seen at party headquarters across the country.