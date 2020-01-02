As normalcy returns to Kashmir valley, 100% hotel bookings in Gulmarg bring new hope for J&K tourism

Welcoming a new year in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), tourism seems to have flourished in the Kashmir valley. 100% of hotel bookings were found in Gulmarg from the first day of the year. Tourism in the valley had long been affected due to the raging political climate. In such a backdrop, the subsequent gradual change has birthed a new hope for Kashmiris.

The tourism sector is expected to grow since a marked revival of domestic and foreign tourists at ski resorts in Gulmarg in north Kashmir has been noted. This area was severely affected around August when the central government scrapped the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Since then, severe unrest had marked the valley, with a range of restrictions abound. However, it is only recently that Gulmarg, which has been hit by snow, is attracting tourists and local people. In what comes as welcome news, 100% bookings are being seen in all local hotels and resorts right from the first day of the new year.

Even several tourists reaching Gulmarg on New Year's decided to stretch their tour longer and stay in Gulmarg. A tourist from West Bengal said, "We have come on a family trip to Gulmarg during winter vacations for celebrating the occasion of New Year's here this time." Another tourist said, "We all want peace to return to this valley. Tourists and tourism can only thrive in a healthy political climate."

The Department of Tourism considers the return of tourists to the valley 'encouraging'. "It is a good sign that tourists are returning. A very positive sign, indeed. It is expected that this year, people will see a new face for this valley. Not just Gulmarg, but tourists will be visiting all across Kashmir without any fear. This is a good sign even for locals, a major section of who earn their livelihoods from Kashmir's tourism," stated a Tourism Department official.

The director of the Kashmir's Department of Tourism, Nasser Muhamad, said, "We are ready to welcome any number of tourists. Gulmarg was fully packed. With hope, we are looking forward to bringing more tourists here and convey that Kashmir is completely safe."

Kashmir woke up to a new year of freedom on January 1 as SMS services were restored across the valley from midnight on Tuesday, i.e. on December 31. The news is being seen as a welcome measure in restoring freedoms for the Kashmiris as normalcy returns gradually in the valley. Earlier on October 14, postpaid mobile services were also restored. Last week, the authorities had restored the mobile internet services in Kargil district of Ladakh after it remained suspended for almost 145 days after the scrapping of Article 370 in the region. While landline telephones were gradually restored first, postpaid mobile services were resumed later.

The J&K administration is deeming it fit to take these measures since the region is witnessed its long history of unrest being quelled and much-deserved normalcy gradually returning to the valley. After about 5 months of revocation of Article 370, the union territory has been returning to normalcy. Locals in Srinagar were seen on roads, carrying out their daily chores. Street markets were open and customers thronged to buy commodities.

Public transport services have also resumed, bringing relief for commuters. Broadband internet services are being restored in the valley in a phased manner, according to BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. The government has also provided internet facilitation centres to help students and youth to use internet services.

Earlier, all network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state.