Anti-CAA protests: Okhla underpass and portion of Mathura road closed for traffic, says Delhi Police

Sources claim that the above-mentioned areas are closed for traffic movement due to a planned protest by students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 12:19 PM IST

The Delhi Police stated on Wednesday morning that Okhla underpass and a portion of Mathura Road are closed off.Sources claim that the above-mentioned areas are closed for traffic movement due to a planned protest by students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Delhi Police tweeted, "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi."

"Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement," they added.

On Tuesday, traffic movement was closed on the 66 feet road from Seelampur to Zaffarbad after the locals clashed with the police over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and vandalised at least three buses and set ablaze a police motorcycle along with other vehicles., the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. Delhi Metro also closed the stations around the area. In a series of tweets, it informed that the entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Gokukpuri, Jaffarad, and Maujpur-Babarpur will be closed, adding that trains will not be halting at these stations.

According to police sources quoted by news agency ANI, a protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi at 2 PM Yesterday. People gathered around 1:15 PM and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, the protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing.

"Around 2,000 people have gathered in Seelampur and Jaffrabad in the protest. They pelted stones and indulged in arson injuring police personnel," said Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Eastern Range.

The clashes came at a time when protests turned violent in South Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University and New Friends Colony where vehicles were allegedly set ablaze by the protesters.

