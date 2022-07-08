HM Amit Shah virtually unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya in Srinagar

Screengrab/Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday unveiled a 4-feet-tall 'Statue of Peace'of Swamy Ramanujacharya in Srinagar, jammu and Kashmir via video conferencing.

While unveiling the statue made of marble, Shah said, "Sri Ramanuja, the proponent of Vishishtadvaita was an epic personality who always longed for the creation of an equitable society".

“This Statue of Peace will bring the blessings and the message of Ramanujacharya for Kashmiris of all faiths, and will take Kashmir forward on path of peace and development,” Shah added.

Unveiling the ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya Ji in Srinagar, J&K via video conferencing. https://t.co/M8DJ5TMLi9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 7, 2022

Shah also informed that a statue of Sri Ramanujacharya would be installed in Gujarat, next year. "Ramanuja who had a liberal approach strongly stood against disparities in society. His preaching and practices are relevant even after a thousand years. He has contributed immensely to the integrity of the country and his statue installed will send a message of peace not only to Kahmir but to the entire nation,"the Home Minister said.

Shah also inaugurated a Yatri Bhavan in Srinagar, renovated with the support from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Surya contributed to the rebuilding of the Yatri Bhavan for pilgrims in Srinagar. The Yatri Bhavan was in a dilapidated condition, almost reduced to a shed with no proper infrastructure for accommodating any guests.

“Today is a historic moment for Bharat as a civilization,” Surya said. “Kashmir is a crowning jewel of our civilization and traditions. As a Bengalurean from the southern part of India, I have always wanted to do my bit to further the civilisational cause in Kashmir,” he said.

“It was only after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we could get this opportunity to contribute to the betterment of Sanathan Dharma in Kashmir,” he said.

Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Jeeyar of Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Mutt in Bengaluru, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, CN Ashwath Narayana, Minister of Higher Education, Karnataka and Tejaswi Surya,MP, Bengaluru South were present on the occasion.