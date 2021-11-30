Amid Omicron fears, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces guidelines to combat new COVID-19 variant

In view of the threat of the new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions regarding vaccination in the state. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of people receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here more than 4.95 crore people have been administered both doses of the vaccine.

Apart from this, 11.16 crore people have taken the first dose of vaccine in the state. This number is more than about 75.71 percent of the population of the state eligible for vaccination. Thus, over 16.11 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Uttar Pradesh tops the country in COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

CM Yogi directed that concerted efforts are needed to further speed up the Covid-19 vaccination. Door to door survey should be done. He has ordered to prepare a separate list of those who have not received the first dose till now along with a list of those whose second dose has been overdue. He has also asked to contact the handicapped, disabled, destitute and elderly and get them vaccinated. The cooperation of village heads, councillors should be taken from the CMO level, the CM added.

The pandemic is under control in the state with the right implementation of the policy of tracing, testing, treatment and vaccination to protect against COVID-19. In 1.26 lakh samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, only 12 people were found to be COVID-19 positive. During this, 9 also recovered from the virus. As on Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is 89. To maintain effective control over the situation, caution and vigilance are necessary.

Amid fears of the Omicron variant, the CM said that every person coming to Uttar Pradesh from other countries and states must be tested. There is a need to be extra vigilant at bus stations, railway stations and airports, without checking anyone should not be allowed to come out, he added.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for genome sequencing on behalf of the government regarding the new variant of coronavirus. Arrangements for genome sequencing should be made at the earliest in KGMU, PGI, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Meerut in Lucknow.

Installation of oxygen plants is underway in the state as a campaign. In this way, 524 oxygen plants have been made operational in several districts so far. The work of setting up the rest of the plants should be completed soon.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the Agriculture Production Commissioner should conduct regular reviews regarding destitute cow shelters, paddy purchasing centers and fertilizer purchases. A continuous review should also be done regarding DAP fertilizer.