Amid war of words with Shiv Sena, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gets 'VIP' treatment: What does Y+ security mean?

As Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Centre has provided her with the Y-plus category of CRPF security.

This type of security is normally accorded to people who hold the position of power either in the government or in civil society.

Normally it's the MHA that makes decisions on the level of security based on the threat assessment on that particular individual based on inputs received from the intelligence agencies.

However, It's very rare that this level of security is accorded by the Centre, as many influential people whose lives are at risk are generally provided security by the state police.

Certain people like the Prime Minister and his immediate family, Home Minster get security cover because of the importance of the position that they occupy.

What kind of security is Kangana being provided with?

As per the Y+ security category, eleven commandos have been tasked with providing her security. One will guard her residence at all times while two others will always provide her protecttion while she is on the move.

Which armed forces group are involved in providing her security?

As per the Y+ category, the National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), provide security cover. However, the Centre is working towards reducing the burden of proving security cover for the National Security Guard (NSG) as it is mainly focused on counter-terrorism operations.

Why is Kangana Ranaut being provided Y+ security?

The development comes in wake of a renewed threat to Kangana after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry has provided this security to the actress at a time when the verbal spat between Kangana and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is continuing. Kangana had also demanded protection from the Maharashtra government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to Kangana after she received threats for comparing Mumbai to POK.

The incident sparked massive outrage as state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked the “Queen” actor to not return to Mumbai if she felt that the city was not safe. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana Ranaut and she is now working to besmirch the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police.

Through its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena called Kangana a 'supari actor', and also questioned the Y+ security given to her by the Centre.

What are the different levels of security?

Security provided by Centre to certain individuals can be divided into four tiers: Z+ (highest level); Z; Y and X--depending on the level of threat posed to a certain individual.

In Z+ there is 55 personnel guarding a high-risk individual, followed by Z which is 22 personnel, then Y which is 11 personnel, and then X category with 2 personnel.