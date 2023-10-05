Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

India

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

US ambassador to Pakistan visited PoK causing tensions between India and the United States, with EAM raising concerns regarding the Kashmir issue.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

India on Thursday said that it has raised concerns with the US over the American Ambassador to Pakistan visiting parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last month.

Speaking to media persons, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's position regarding the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir being an integral part of the country is well known.

"We would like to urge the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said. The remarks came days after US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited Gilgit Baltistan region in PoK for six days last month.

"We have raised our concerns about that visit by the US ambassador of Pakistan with the US side," Bagchi said. He also dismissed US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's remarks on the incident, where he had said that Blome had earlier too been part of delegation to the region during G20 summit.

Bagchi said that the two situations are not equivalent.

Earlier, US-India ties were put to test when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked allegations against the Modi government for being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist leader.

Trudeau said that the report of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing was provided by the Five Eyes Alliance, which is an intelligence agency including experts from five countries -  Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

(With IANS inputs)

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

